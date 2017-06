FENDI

The “Fendi Normality” was the underlying theme of the Fendi Spring/Summer presentation in Milan, with a collection that was both ultra wearable and undeniably luxe. For the new season, the Fendi man is an urban businessman that emits a cool sensibility with his style. Trousers and unbuttoned shirts are worn with ties and topped with bomber jackets and parkas in impeccable fabrication and cool colours.