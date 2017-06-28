How did this collaboration with Hermes come about? In 2013, Ardmore founder, Fee Halsted, and her daughter, Megan Berning, were approached by a Hermès designer at a ceramic fair in Paris, who then set up a meeting to discuss the possibility of Ardmore designing a scarf for Hermès. This collaboration was the first time a South African inspired design would be used by the French company.

Who designed the collection with Hermes? Our Ardmore artists, including Sydney Nyabeze, under the guidance of Fee Halsted and her eldest daughter, Catherine Berning worked on the designs of these scarves together.

How did the collaboration with Hermes work – was Ardmore purely involved in the design of the prints or were you also involved in the garment/product design? Yes, Ardmore was purely involved in the designs of the scarves. Hermes then took these design elements and put them onto different fashion garments and jewellery which were approved by Fée Halsted.