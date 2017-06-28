SLOW DOWN ON THE FAST FASHION & SHOP SMARTER

With mega retailers like Zara and H&M bringing fashion trends from the runway to retail at lightning speed and affordable prices; fast fashion has become a global addiction. Cut back on the fast fashion and remember that trends come and go, so be thoughtful when adding to your wardrobe. Buy key pieces that are versatile and are good enough quality to last you more than one season.

SUPPORT SLOW FASHION

Slow Fashion is all about designing, creating, and buying clothes for quality and longevity, instead of trend driven, cheaper motivations. Slow fashion involves reasonably sourced, high quality materials, environmentally friendlier methods of production and fair wages – no sweat shops. So not only are you getting better long wear out of your clothes, but you’re also making a difference to the environment and the lives of seamstresses and craftsmen.

SHOP LOCAL

Shopping local is not only good for home grown business and the economy but good for the planet too. There is a range of South African designers that are both fashionable and sustainably conscious. For quality, sustainably created, beautiful clothing and accessories, have a look at brands like Sitting Pretty, Jane Sews, Fundudzi and Thalia Strates.

SHOP VINTAGE & “UPCYCLE”

Trends always come full circle, so embracing pre-loved clothing is a way to get designer brands and trendy items for cheaper, without adding to environmental strain. Consider upcyclying your dated wardrobe items or vintage buys. Upcycling involves reinventing and repurposing your items to give them renewed value in your wardrobe. This could be as simple as wearing it differently or if you’re feeling creative, deconstructing it and turning it into something else.

DONATE AND PASS ON

Don’t let your worn items end up in a landfill. Help perpetuate a more sustainable clothing lifecycle by donating your pre-loved items to charity shops or passing them on to those in need.