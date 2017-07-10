Putting together a new collection requires… I continuously question myself in the choice of colour, fabrics, silhouettes and it goes on and on. The processes are pretty straightforward. We're always testing an idea or concept, always trying patterns and once we are set on our patterns and know how the final piece will look, feel and drape on our woman, then we pull together our collection based on what is inspiring us at that particular moment. Once that is done we go into sample production.
We do only two collections a year and make sure they cut across all seasons. This way, the economies of scale in producing collections are fairly reduced which also helps us not to push the additional costs to our customers
The new customer versus a brand loyalist… Our brand loyalists are with us because they relate to our principles and I guess the same principles are what the new customer recognises which leads her to us. This means, we don't necessarily design different pieces for the new customer and different pieces for our brand loyalists.
Attracting customers outside of the African market… We are working closely with fashion buyers and marketing agencies to get our pieces across the continent in the next year.
What sustainability is for Bella Edu’s design process… We use a lot of natural fibres in our manufacturing process and also by our guiding principles; we design and manufacture pieces our customers can continuously wear and incorporate with other pieces from their wardrobe.