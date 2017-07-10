On establishing a womenswear label… It was borne out of a selfish need. I lived in a city where I felt it was getting harder and harder to find clothes that spoke to my design aesthetic. My love for texture manipulation has always been at the forefront. So by merging both frustration and passion, it pushed me to want to have an impact on an industry I feel has so much potential.

Bello Edu is guided by five pillars: Passion. We are passionate about what we do and hence the care taken to produce each piece. The Bello Edu woman is also passionate about whatever she does. Functionality. Each piece in each collection serves a purpose in our woman’s wardrobe and whatever purpose she intends the clothes to serve in any instance she wears them. Timelessness. Our pieces stand the test of time and can be worn across all trends. Conservatism. One of our best qualities is to grasp and hold attention without necessarily drawing attention to ourselves. Our pieces could almost be described as conservative and modest, allowing our woman to express herself and shine without showing too much skin. Joie de Vivre. This is our playful side; letting our guard down. This is interpreted in bright colours and playful silhouettes you will see in our collection.

The Bello Edu Customer is… Our customers are very decisive women. They've come to know and accept who they are. They are confident, sometimes understated, have strong characters and also with a playful side which only a few people close to them get to witness.