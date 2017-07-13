He says the design and savings message is a personal one. His world-renowned brand is heavily influenced by his mother – the woman who taught him to knit and to be financially vigilant. As a single mother and entrepreneur, she inspired him to follow his passion, stay courageous and prove that it was possible “to grow a rose from concrete.”
Today Laduma is fascinated by the design industry of tomorrow, especially having just finished his masters in Material Futures. One day, he believes scientists could replace designers in creating forward-thinking fashion that serves a purpose. After all, people buy into big ideas they feel will improve their lives. For the marriage of function and fashion to work, it needs to make sense and add value, he says.
“The power of the Mna Nam takes technology that people are already familiar with and repurposes it,” says Yegs Ramiah, CE of Sanlam Brand.
“Africa has a legacy of inspiring ingenuity when it comes to taking things with one purpose and repurposing them for something else. Mna Nam is the latest in a long tradition of smart innovations transformed to solve particular problems – in this case, South Africans’ reluctance to save.”
For Laduma and Sanlam, the accessory acts as a means of empowering people to reflect on their interactions with money. It’s a stylish reminder to think twice before buying and to opt for quality over quantity.
