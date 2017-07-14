Image: Supplied

With its architectural lines and hypnotic symmetry, the Mùn box bag has our vote as one of the cutest bags of the year.

The bag’s wooden handles are available in a selection of rosewood, ebony, oak, or mahogany. The luxury continues with various combinations of leather and alligator skin making up the graphic geometry of the bag itself.

There is a shoulder strap but don’t go asking for it in any other colour combination. This stylish little number comes in black and white only. https://bertoni1949.it

