Inspired by some of the most memorable moments and lovable creatures of the iconic Star Trek era, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele has styled the new season’s looks in a crazy series of retro-futurist settings.

Photographed by Glen Luchford, the images show humanoids, aliens, robots and earthlings united in a series of crazy images showcasing the eclectic designer label and its signature look. Combining colour with metallics, bees and tartan – the Gucci more-is-more party continues in outer space.