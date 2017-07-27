Inspired by some of the most memorable moments and lovable creatures of the iconic Star Trek era, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele has styled the new season’s looks in a crazy series of retro-futurist settings.

Photographed by Glen Luchford, the images show humanoids, aliens, robots and earthlings united in a series of crazy images showcasing the eclectic designer label and its signature look. Combining colour with metallics, bees and tartan – the Gucci more-is-more party continues in outer space.

Gucci-Do’s: style lessons from the Gucci runway

Take your cues from the runway this season: here are five simple ways to integrate Gucci’s archetypal whimsy into your daily aesthetic
Style
2 months ago

Marco Bizzarri of Gucci remodels fashion for Instagram generation

In December 2014 Marco Bizzarri and François-Henri Pinault, scion of Kering, the French luxury dynasty, met at a Hong Kong hotel to discuss a task ...
Style
4 months ago

Gucci launches designer travel app and collectable badges

The Gucci Places app is your guide to all that is cool in the world of Gucci – and the start of a new Gucci badge craze
Tech
6 days ago
© Wanted 2016 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.