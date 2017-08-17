The Adidas Stan Smith has long been a stylish footwear staple and this season this Adidas original has inspired a new icon – the Tennis Hu, by Pharrell Williams. The Tennis Hu remixes the aesthetic elements of the Stan Smith, by combining the clean profile of a tennis court shoe with the proportions of a runner’s shoe with a light hearted sorbet hued colour palette of Tactile Rose, Icey Blue and Linen Green. Expect breathable, lightweight shoes with sock-like construction, that not only look and feel good on your feet but are this season’s most versatile, easy-to-wear shoes.