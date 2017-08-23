For the discerning modern man, the craft of traditional, handmade shoemaking and bespoke footwear is the answer to the desire for outstanding quality and individuality.

In the world of handmade shoes, the possibilities are endless: customise footwear to your taste, right down to the stitching and polished finish. Bespoke shoemaking — the top-level, ultimate luxury — allows you to create your own shoes from scratch using a wooden last that has been sculpted according to the exact shape and measurements of your feet, giving you free reign on every design element, from the material to the construction of the sole. Made to order, the next level in personalised luxury, allows you to completely customise a collection of styles, using a chosen wooden last and your unique selection of materials and finishes according to your personal taste.

Even though custom, handmade shoes are not easily available in South Africa, there are a few excellent options to satisfy your desire for top quality, personalised footwear. If you’re a global traveller, the options are ample, with many luxury brands and shoemakers calling France and Italy home.

ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA

Zegna’s Alessandro Sartori has created the brand’s first bespoke shoe offering, inspired by the unique personalities of a selection of his close friends. For this endeavour, Zegna is working with the only shoemakers in Savile Row — the epicentre of English tailoring. The collection features nine unique styles, which are transformed into bespoke, handmade shoes for each unique Zegna customer. Choose from the likes of the Zack Jodhpur boot, the Michael square dress Oxford, or the David laced loafer, which can be fully customised by choosing from a selection of 10 different leathers, 60 colours, 10 lining options, and even the height of the heel. A personal pair of bespoke Zegna shoes starts with the unique wooden last, hand carved to the specific shape of your foot, and will take two to three fittings and up to six months to complete.

Zegna’s bespoke collection is available exclusively at the London New Bond Street store. zegna.com