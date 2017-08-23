Japanese, fast fashion and beauty retail giant, MINISO has landed on SA shores. MINISO offers high quality, simple and smart products, that are affordable and the latest must haves – they update their product offering every seven days.

MINISO believes in intelligent products that range from Fashion, Health & Beauty, Jewellery & Accessories, Creative Homeware, Digital Products, Stationary & Gifts and Seasonal Products.

The recently launched flagship at Menlyn Park, is one of 2000 stores in over 50 countries around the world. Make sure to visit the new store to get your MINISO fix and keep a look out for a new store near you, as 50 more stores are set to open in the near future.