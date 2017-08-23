Japanese, fast fashion and beauty retail giant, MINISO has landed on SA shores. MINISO offers high quality, simple and smart products, that are affordable and the latest must haves – they update their product offering every seven days.

MINISO believes in intelligent products that range from Fashion, Health & Beauty, Jewellery & Accessories, Creative Homeware, Digital Products, Stationary & Gifts and Seasonal Products.

The recently launched flagship at Menlyn Park, is one of 2000 stores in over 50 countries around the world. Make sure to visit the new store to get your MINISO fix and keep a look out for a new store near you, as 50 more stores are set to open in the near future.

Skins Cosmetics launches in South Africa

There is a new beauty kid on the block; the Diamond Walk block, that is. Skins Cosmetics has opened its first store in South Africa. Be warned – once ...
Style
25 days ago

The natural nail care revolution has started

Popping into your favourite nail bar for your beloved mani-me-time, you assume that you are doing the best for your nails – but are you?
Navigator
1 month ago

Patek Philippe opens new boutique in Sandton City

The exclusive Swiss watch brand Patek Philippe has opened its first stand-alone boutique in Sub-Saharan Africa
Style
2 months ago
© Wanted 2016 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.