The creative mastermind behind the new collection is highly acclaimed local designer, Warrick Gautier. Gautier brings his signature tailored couture aesthetic to the Fabiani Women’s collection with intricate beadwork and high voltage metallics, jacquard fabrics and bold silk chiffons.

Gautier’s graphic, tailored and feminine aesthetic was inspired by powerful women and their appreciation for couture, art, music and theatre.

To celebrate the launch of Fabiani Women, Fabiani flew in international Ugandan-born African supermodel Aamito Lagum to walk exclusively for Fabiani Women – Aamito's first appearance on a South African runway.

Fabiani Women launches in flagship stores from 19 October 2017.