Image: SDR Photos

Refined tailoring, high voltage suiting and dramatic feminine couture, defines the newly launched Fabiani Women collection, which debuted at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Joburg, Spring/Summer collections.

The new womenswear collection marks the beginning of a new era for Fabiani, which for the last 40 years has been an exclusively menswear brand.

The best of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Joburg

With a total of 25 shows over 3 days, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Joburg was a show of African design talent at its best. Take a look at some of our ...
Style
21 days ago

The creative mastermind behind the new collection is highly acclaimed local designer, Warrick Gautier. Gautier brings his signature tailored couture aesthetic to the Fabiani Women’s collection with intricate beadwork and high voltage metallics, jacquard fabrics and bold silk chiffons.

Gautier’s graphic, tailored and feminine aesthetic was inspired by powerful women and their appreciation for couture, art, music and theatre.

To celebrate the launch of Fabiani Women, Fabiani flew in international Ugandan-born African supermodel Aamito Lagum to walk exclusively for Fabiani Women – Aamito's first appearance on a South African runway.

Fabiani Women launches in flagship stores from 19 October 2017.

© Wanted 2016 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.