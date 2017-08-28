"Every piece evokes the creative spirit of Africa and offers sleek, sophisticated accessorising perfectly suited to the discerning, elegant sartorialist," she says.
So, there's little wonder that celebrities like Solange Knowles and Diane Keaton have been spotted with a Kat van Duinen bag.
"It's great exposure having personalities aligned with an item we've created, especially in the world of social media," says the designer.
With her distinctive take on fashion and luxury, Van Duinen is optimistic about her sleek new store at the Silo Hotel.
"When we heard about the Silo Hotel space, it was a no-brainer. It's the perfect location for our clientele. The Silo Hotel is the epitome of luxury," she says.