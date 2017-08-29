For Bolus and her team it was a mammoth undertaking. They hand-dyed 10km of silk in four months, creating abstract floral prints through their proprietary sun-dying technique.
Their small wooden workshop is set on 10ha of indigenous forest land, where the team found natural inspiration.
"We start every day by gathering flowers and leaves," says Barbie Marbie, who joined Bolus shortly after she founded the co-op.
"We have to do this quickly because we're working with the heat of the sun and things can change quickly."
To manage the Piece & Co order, local women were brought in to work alongside Marbie and Ellen Thys, who is also core to the Langa Lapu team.
On any day there were up to 12 people laying hibiscus flowers and gum leaves, painting with their non-toxic dye, folding, packing, or managing the process.
"Working on this order really made a big difference to us," says Marbie. "Yes, it was and is hugely financially beneficial for us, but it's also a good feeling to know that we're capable of creating on such a big scale."
From New York, the founder and CEO of Piece & Co, Kathleen Wright, says: "I started with the mission to empower women, and working with the talented and courageous artisans in Langa Lapu is an inspiration."