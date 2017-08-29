It's a long dirt road down to Langa Lapu, the women's co-operative just outside Plettenberg Bay. Founded by Pru Bolus 20 years ago, the fabric house specialises in hand-dyed textiles that have supplied her local shop and the global quilting market.

"I love working with fabric," says Bolus, who previously ran community projects in the Transkei. "It's such a creative process and the quilting market is wonderful - you can just do anything and everything."

Bolus made the leap into this specialist area after a meeting with US textile designer Kaffe Fassett, who advised her to get into the quilting market by attending US trade shows, According to her there are eight million quilters in the US and naturally, by servicing this market, the business took off.