To celebrate the launch of Paul Smith’s Autumn/Winter 2017 collection, the brand has released a quirky campaign and video that presents the new collection with a surrealist and humorous look at the traditional family portrait. The light-hearted and playful video and images, sees models wearing curious cardboard and paper bag masks with the key looks from the collection.

The Autumn/Winter collection features tactile tailoring with British heritage inspired fabrication including Prince of Wales check, Black Watch Tartan, Scottish cashmere and Paul Smith original floral patterns. The classics are reinvented with clashing colours, contrasting textures and varying silhouettes and a colourful feather motif is woven through the collection appearing printed on silk, hand embroidered on cashmere coats and appliquéd onto leather accessories. paulsmith.com