It was a message that could not be effaced despite a world war. Her message found new life in the ’70s when women returned to the work space with a vengeance as did she in her later years. Never giving up the gig.
Gabrielle was her private name used for contracts, serious business engagement, family and very intimate friends. It's also the name of the brand's newest perfume, which will be launching September 1.
Coco has yet again reinvented herself for a new era.
GABRIELLE CHANEL: THE FRAGRANCE
Top notes: mandarin orange, grapefruit, blackcurrant.
Middle notes: ylang-ylang, tuberose, orange blossom, jasmine.
Base notes: sandalwood, musk. Perfumer: Olivier Polge.
We say: A true floral rebel and the perfect balance of zest and florals without any unwanted sweetness. A timeless scent.
Expect to pay: Gabrielle CHANEL EDP 50ml, R1,745
CHANEL: THE LATEST COLLECTION
This year’s show was a celebration of classic Parisian style as well as the house’s signature silhouettes and palettes. The classic black and white tweed suits and structured hats were heavily contrasted by the beauty look, which was a kaleidoscopic masterpiece.
Playing off the revived ’80s trend of washing a veil of colour over the eyes, temples and brows, Chanel’s take on the trend looked polished, timeless and could even be the next generation of the classic smoky eye.