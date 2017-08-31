GABRIELLE CHANEL: THE TRENDSETTER

If you thought embodying your own brand was a fresh new idea, recently invented by Instagram stars, YouTubers and “influencers ”who make a living from living their brand, you are sadly mistaken.

Gabrielle aka “Coco ” Chanel invented the cult of personality long before your great-grandmother smiled out from her perambulator.

She set the codes in the early ’20s. Her aesthetic was pure modernism in its most formidable execution, while mining ideas from the past and visual fixations she developed and made her own.

The double C? A classic motif on signet rings embraced by the powerful nobility of yore, reinterpreted for the newly powerful and self-invented mademoiselle in ascendancy. Now that double C conveys instant cachet and luxurious meaning.

Paris? She owns it —what with her residency in the Ritz and her apartment in the Rue Cambon, visited these days privately by the select few as if visiting a shrine. A shrine to the brand of Chanel.

Karl Lagerfeld said as much with the astounding setting for the recent Haute Couture Autumn Winter 2017-18 collection, for which the Eiffel Tower was recreated in the Palais Royale to underscore the Paris of Chanel.

She carved a niche for the modern working woman, she lived the brand with her practical clothes, small jackets, and jersey fabric that speak of power, ease and the subtle effect of bespoke tailoring. And yet she never undermined the joy of femininity and the frivolous delight of faux bijoux, pearls in multiple strands and the playfulness of being your own person.