STONE-WASHED

Cream, clay-inspired hues are the quintessential cool shades for summer. Crisp linens and effortless layering will keep you cool — in every sense of the word. Tonal combinations of white, cream, and sandy hues may lack in colour, but as Giorgio Armani, Valentino, and Dries van Noten prove, the stone-washed look is the most understated sartorial trend of the season.