The history of women wearing suits started with war. Walter Buchholz, fashion lecturer at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, says the demands of the First World War compelled women to be dressed in a practical way. With men fighting in the trenches, women drove ambulances, went down mines and worked in offices. Their new roles required that previous staples of women’s fashion be replaced with trousers and tailored suits for the workplace, he says.

Buchholz, who has worked on Savile Row, says no two women were more iconic during the period between the two world wars than Greta Garbo and Marlene Dietrich. “Both championed a very masculine tailoring style. Garbo made the trench coat her signature piece, while Dietrich shocked the conservative with her mannish suits,” he says. A few decades later Bianca Jagger stunned the fashion world in a white suit when she exchanged marriage vows with Mick Jagger.

And of course, there is the iconic Le Smoking. This tuxedo, created in 1966 by Yves St Laurent, used perfect tailoring rather than bare skin to subtly show off the body’s shape. Today, Yves St Laurent’s label remains synonymous with the suit, with creative director Hedi Slimane’s interpretation sealing its reputation before he left the house last year.