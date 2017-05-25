5) Point One

We have pretty much covered the fact that you can strike up a tune with a wireless system but that’s not all you can do. You can create the mini theatre experience of your dreams by setting up your front stage, back stage and subwoofter speakers wirelessly to a receiver. No longer having audio cables trailing across the room to every speaker in the surrounds will make a world of (aesthetically pleasing) difference.

6) In the dining room, with the candlestick

As with any speaker, the bigger the room the bigger the speaker you need to fill it adequately but there is no standard “walk in and buy” set up. Instead there are many different families of products to cater specifically to the type of experience you are after - indoor or outdoor, roof or room. Whatever you need there is a system and sound that can be custom made for you but knowing where you want it will all make a difference.

7) Old subs, new tricks

Don’t throw out the old in pursuit of the new just yet. If your old speakers or system still has a bit of life left in it, but you’re looking for a little extra action on the side, purchase an additional wireless link receiver or a wireless ready amp. This allows you to keep up with the kids all the while retaining the old warm sound you still adore.

8) Baby Steps

Due to the fact that you can set up different zones – which can connect to one another as and when you like – there is no need to go out and buy everything in one go. A wireless system is a system that can grow with you and at any stage you can get more pieces to become part of the whole.

9) DIY, because even you can

Do you need to be a rocket scientist to set it up? No. Thanks to easy to follow guides and some systems even having setup apps you will be guided step-by-step on your phone and will have everything ready to go quicker than you can say IKEA.

10) The future?

Is wireless sound as good as wired sound? Depends on what you mean and who you ask. Audio cable wise? Some say wired is still the way to go – gold tipped and all - but in all honesty, you may only truly hear the difference if you’re fanatical or rich enough to own a Steinway Lyngdorf system. For the versatility that a wireless system offers, for the price points available, you can’t do better. App vs CD? Who cares? It all sounds better on vinyl anyway, but that is a discussion for different top 10.