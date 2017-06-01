The raw emotion of that encounter in New York bursts out of the pages of Kasparov's gripping story, which he fully recounts for the first time in Deep Thinking. It is almost as if Kasparov is describing a death when he writes about his defeat. During the match itself, Kasparov appears to have run through at least four stages of the Kübler-Ross grief cycle, moving at rapid speed from denial to anger to bargaining to depression. This book, written almost 20 years after the match, reflects Kasparov's final reckoning with the fifth stage of grief: acceptance. What is striking, and reassuring, is that far from raging against the machine, Kasparov marvels at the capabilities of computers and is excited by the possibilities for future collaboration.

Anyone who has faced Kasparov across a chessboard will know what a domineering and brutal player he was in his prime. That is something I can personally grasp having once taken him on - with 20 or so other players - in a simultaneous exhibition match in Moscow. Unsurprisingly, I came second. But what I most remember was the sense of power and menace that Kasparov radiated as he paced around the room dispatching his opponents. He was like a manic, mechanical gardener dead-heading a rose bush.

Of the more than 2,400 serious games Kasparov played from the age of 12, he lost just 170. In his 15-year reign as world champion, from 1985 to 2000, he dominated the game like few others. Of course, Deep Blue was not in the least intimidated by Kasparov's belligerent personality or his stunning record. Indeed, the more victories that Kasparov recorded, the more data he generated to defeat himself. Having lost once before to Kasparov, the IBM team was determined to prove the superiority of its technology and sought to gain every edge over its opponent.