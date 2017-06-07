The enchanting ISP Table Lamp defies tradition as a source of light that's both functional object and work of art. An Italian of Russian origin, designer Ilia Sergeevich Potemine (hence the name: ISP) has created a light that embodies simplicity and sleek sophistication with its undetectable globe, elegant slide-to-open mechanics, marble ramp and brass outer shell. We love that the designer’s day job as an airline pilot is reflected in the lamp’s aerodynamic form and polished finish.

