The enchanting ISP Table Lamp defies tradition as a source of light that's both functional object and work of art. An Italian of Russian origin, designer Ilia Sergeevich Potemine (hence the name: ISP) has created a light that embodies simplicity and sleek sophistication with its undetectable globe, elegant slide-to-open mechanics, marble ramp and brass outer shell. We love that the designer’s day job as an airline pilot is reflected in the lamp’s aerodynamic form and polished finish.

Contemporary lighting pushes the design envelope

From the magnetic Montblanc desk lamp to Bomma’s oversized glass domes, the latest lighting designs are as intelligent as they are beautiful
Style
18 days ago
