Google is redefining the relationship between fashion and technology by harnessing the power of virtual reality to take users through fashion exhibitions and archives all over the world with the tap, swipe and zoom on their mobile phones.

The Google Arts and Culture platform and app is a fully immersive experience that allows users to read, virtually walk through and watch 360° videos about the expansive history of fashion brands, iconic fashion creations and imagery.

Using the familiar street view functionality, you can now walk through the Rei Kawakubo/ Comme des Garҫon Art of the In-Between exhibition at the MET, The Palace of Versailles or Museo Frida Kahlo in Mexico City.