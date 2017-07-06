The Miami museum contract is a major breakthrough for Formula D, which competed against 15 interactive design firms. “We are pushing hard to go international to a greater extent,” says Wolf. “After the Miami project more eyes will be on us.”
The company has tendered for the upgrade of the Royal Air Force Museum in London and for a project in Dubai.
What further enhances the company’s international reputation is that the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is sending students to it to serve internships.
Formula D is engaged in a project to upgrade the Constitution Hill Museum in Johannesburg, which has as its centrepiece the notorious Old Fort prison dating back to 1893. “We want to provide visitors with an experience of the early history of the Old Fort,” says Wolf. “It includes its role as a Boer military stronghold in the early days of the Anglo-Boer War.”
German-born Wolf founded Formula D 10 years ago. “I wanted to explore the boundaries between digital and physical interaction with a strong emphasis on education and science communication,” he says.
What started as a one-man show has grown into a company with a staff of 20 whose skills include product design, software development, the production of video effects and the application of creative technology.
“Skills are the key,” says Wolf. “We are fortunate that the rewarding nature of our work enables us to get the skilled people we need.”