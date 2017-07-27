Which was the easiest to migrate to and why? Motorola. The sequence of prompts was clear and uncomplicated and very easy to follow.

Which was the hardest to migrate to and why? Huawei. The playstore on the Huawei was very overcrowded and overcomplicated.

Which phone has the better camera? Huawei

Which has the nicest screen? Sony

Best ringtones? Huawei, there’s one that makes me feel like I’m in Paris.

Which is the easiest to use? Motorola for everyday. For fancy footwork, the Sony.

What do you mean? The Sony is for business stuff; it's a mini office. It was just so well put together that I felt like it made doing work easier. Even the way the icons were set out felt like I was able to operate better. It was like my iPad. I could happily use the Sony instead of my iPad. It's got a better screen and it's really clear. The Motorola was easy for everyday social stuff.

Which is more important for you? Communication: Phone, whatsapp, social media and email. All these phones were all the same slight variations of the same thing but I felt most comfortable with the Motorola.

What are your final thoughts on the Sony? It's an absolutely beautiful phone. Having it made me feel like I had arrived. The screen is magnificent; the colours are the most beautiful. The only downside is that it's so big and doesn't fit in my pocket, which wasn't conducive to my lifestyle. It feels fragile and I'm rough. But it's wonderful thought that Xperia can swim. What can I say? I'm a bit of a hazard.

What are your final thoughts on the Motorola? It's a robust phone that I felt confident using. It didn't thrill me at the very sight of it, the way the Sony did, but I was very comfortable with it and very quickly made friends with it. It is also a big phone but I felt more comfortable with the way it was built. I absolutely love the fact that it comes with the option of pickup stuff . (Additional extras or motomods)

What are your final thoughts on the Huawei? The size is very comfortable, a lot closer in size to the iPhone. But it's certainly not as pretty as the Sony and doesn't feel as reliable and sturdy as the Motorola. It's very slick and functional. It takes nice photos and does the job.

Which is the best phone? That's an unfair question. I can't say one works better than another. But the Sony is beautiful and wow.

If you had to pick one out of the three, which would it be? Motorola

Why? I’m old, I don't need razzle-dazzle, I need reliable and functional. But if it does come with a bit of razzle dazzle, I'll feel a million bucks. And the Motorola does. It also feels like something that, in 2 years time, I would happily have worked with, probably dropped a couple of times and then upgrade to another one again. Even though the camera is not as fabulous as the Huawei, or the screen isn’t as nice as the Sony it’s something new, nice and different.

Will you stick with your iPhone or migrate? I may very well migrate. I stayed with the iPhone because you have one but we communicated just fine this week without imessage. Migrating was just so easy: After being afraid to do so for so long, it's become a real option. I felt completely locked in but now I feel I have choices. If I save my photos to a save-it box (external hardrive) there is nothing holding me back. Except for the emojis. Where did all the extra fun emojis go? iPhone has a nice wave emoji but I couldn't find it on these phones. I had to resort to a clown emoji. It's great but not as much fun.