Bixby
Another innovation from the new Galaxy S8 to comes to the Note is Bixby, which works with you and learns how to make your phone work best for you. Bixby is an automated combination of voice and vision control, intuitive home screens, quick commands and intelligent reminders. So with simple press of the Bixby button you can launch Bixby Voice and speak customizable quick commands that do all the admin of a task for you. such as launching your camera in preferred settings, take a photo and save your photo in a preferred file all after saying the words “food photo.” The terminator would be proud.
Dex
In case you didn’t already carry too much of your work into your personal life you can now go even further as the Note 8 is now compatible with Dex. The Dex Station for all intensive purposes allows you to turn your phone into a fully-fledged computer, allowing you to expand your mobile apps onto a bigger screen by hooking it up to a monitor and keyboard.
NITTY GRITTY
- It now runs on a 10 nanometer processor and a full 6 Gigs of RAM.
- It comes standard with 64 gigs of storage but also has a microSD slot.
- There are now 6 different locking systems including iris scanning like in spy movies.
- It continues have wireless charging and to be dust and water resistant
- Available in Midnight Black, Orchid Grey, Maple Gold and Deep Sea Blue.
- Comes specially made Hammond headphones can plug into the standard headphone jack and we are very gratefully to hear it (side-eye at the annoying Apple Airpods).
OVERALL EXCITEMENT RATING: High. Nice come back, Samsung.
You can preorder the phone at samsung.com/za/smartphones/galaxy-note8