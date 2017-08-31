Samsung’s President of Mobile Communications, DJ Koh says that they will never forget what happened before with the explosive Note 7 and it would appear Samsung have worked hard to not only prove they can fix it but that they have what it takes to win us back. To the point that they have dedicated their newest iteration of their large-screen-pen-wielding line to the loyal fans who defended the predecessor.

“The Note 8 is made for people who want to do bigger things,” says Justin Denison, senior vice president of product strategy. And now with the new improvements they hope these people can continue to do so and more.