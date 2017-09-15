- PORTRAIT LIGHTING SELFIES
So the iPhone 8 doesn’t come with portrait lighting, iPhone 8+ has portrait light only for your friends but on iPhone X you can look good. Thank you True Depth Camera.
- WIRELESS
You can use QI chargers but it would probably be better to get the legit AirPower charging station because you can charge your AirPods in their new optional wireless case.
- PRICES
64GB - $999 (R13 150)
256GB - $1 149 (R15 128)
It’s important to note that the American prices may not include tax, which is common practice. It is also why in the UK the 64GB is estimated to cost £1000 thus making it R17 373.
OTHER NITTY GRITTY:
Apple TV is in now going to be available in 4K with the added bonus of High dynamic range your colours are going to have an extra pop.
The new Apple Watch Series 3 has cellular built in so you can now answer calls on your watch. It also now comes with Apple music and makes friends with those Airpods we all love so much (nope). And thanks to the new dual processor Siri talks out loud now.
OVERALL EXCITEMENT RATING: Disappointed. Will I be getting any of them? I have never been more tempted to migrate but I probably won’t, because I am a terrible (and loyal) person.
We do not have official dates or prices for preorder just yet but it has been reported that FNB will be offering all 3 phones on their contracts.