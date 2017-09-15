When the iPhone launched 10 years ago Steve Jobs stood on stage and bragged that he had created a phone five years ahead of its time. He was right: The first iPhone was a marvel as it eradicated the buttons all together and iOS paved the way for developers to make their own apps thus shaping the way we function as a global society today.

Fast forward to 10 years later and we have Tim Cook standing in the Steve Jobs theatre uttering the words “this is the future of the smart phone” claiming that it is “the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone.” It’s a shame then that many features are already found on other already existing smartphones.