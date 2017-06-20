AIRLINE Cathay Pacific Airways

PASSENGER Travel writer Gillian McLaren

ROUTE B777-300ER; Johannesburg-Hong Kong

CHECK-IN Seamless.

LOUNGE In Hong Kong, I thoroughly enjoyed the recently refurbished The Pier. The mood is that of a Hong Kong street, and tasty food is provided in four areas: a food hall, bar, noodle bar, and teahouse.

BOARDING It was a joy to glide past the queue, and the airline staff welcomed me aboard with a hot face towel and a flute of Billecart-Salmon Brut Champagne.

THE SEAT I could adjust my seat from upright, through the relax position, and into a flat bed of 191cm.

GOODIE BAG In a chic grey bag, I was delighted to find Jurlique advanced serum, lipcare balm, and rosewater balancing mist, together with the cotton eye mask, earplugs, and toothbrush.

FOOD This was fine dining, with white-linen cloths, white porcelain by Narumi of Japan, pleasing glassware and cutlery, and impeccable service.

BEST THING The cabin is sleek, and cubicles are private, comfortable, and ergonomically designed.