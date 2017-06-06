Lunch at Maisen is a must for the best tonkatsu in town, followed by a stroll down Cat Street, which leads to Shibuya. One million people pass through Shibuya Crossing a day: it is the busiest intersection in the world. I remember standing there when we had just arrived, wondering how I would ever fit in. The energy is electrifying. Tokyu Hands in Shibuya is a must, as is Claska Do, a wonderful Japanese design shop in the Parco 3 building.

The best place for sushi in this part of town is the Standing Sushi Bar, hidden among the chaos of the backstreets of Shibuya. Just be sure to order quickly, clearly, and precisely as the excellent sushi is made at speed and the chefs have little time or patience!

Daikanyama is well worth a visit and also close by. T-Site was designed by our friends K&D Architects (also the founders of PechaKucha), and it won the award for best architectural structure a few years ago. It houses an incredible bookshop with a comprehensive selection of art and design books.

A quick walk down the hill takes us to the lovely Nakameguro, a neighbourhood next to the river, where the streets have independent shops and the boys and girls are dressed to impress. Dinner is at our favourite restaurant Maru: it has some of the best food in Tokyo and the set menu is to die for. Leave space for the special rice at the end of the meal. Most of our evenings end at the hidden Library bar.