If you have Antarctica on your bucket list but not a lot of time for a long sea voyage, take note: UK-based tour operators are offering a one-day trip there - departing from Cape Town aboard a private jet.

However pressed for time you may be though, you can't be strapped for cash. The experience is priced from ₤7,750 (about R132,000).

Natural World Safaris says participants will spend just 12 hours on the icy continent.

After the 5.5-hour flight from Cape Town, they'll check in at their private lodge and then choose from a range of outdoor activities - go on a trek, explore ice grottos, check out the Adelie penguins or just relax at the lodge (it does have its own sauna).

After those adventures, there's a champagne lunch at the lodge, cooked by a "premium chef".

And then, presumably after a selfie or two, it's back on the plane. Bucket-list item checked.

There are several other ways to reach Antarctica but most involve quite a bit more effort. The most traditional is to cross Drake Passage from Ushuaia in southern Argentina.

There have been research ships heading there from both Cape Town and Port Elizabeth but there currently are no regular Antarctic cruises that leave from South Africa.