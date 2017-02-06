Behind an inconspicuous wooden door marked with only a tiny sign on a side street of Tokyo’s Azabu-Juban district lies Gen Yamamoto bar. With just eight seats around a counter of Japanese oak, no music, no food and bare walls, this tiny bar is a spartan temple to cocktails. Here, the white-jacketed Gen Yamamoto, who with his clean-shaven head and soft-spoken voice has the air of a monk, brings science and art together in his six-course tasting menus, which change depending on the fresh produce he can source from all over Japan.