Pashiet Lakina was a young warrior of 22 when he speared the lioness. Although it is a quarter of a century ago now, he can still taste the fear and the exultation. He raises his spear to re-enact the scene. “The lion was this close,” he says, lunging within a few feet of an imaginary predator in the waist-high, sun-yellowed grassland. “The spear went through the shoulder, then through the belly.”

With his muscular arms and trunk-like torso, Pashiet, now 47, still cuts an impressive figure in his beaded jewellery and red Maasai robes. Even now he carries a spear, which he slams into the earth with a dull thud each time we stop to take in the views of the vast savannah, with Kilimanjaro, an imposing wall of mountain, rearing up to the south. Closer by are the gentler Chyulu Hills, moulded by a volcanic eruption a few hundred years ago and now a forested retreat for elephants. Insects thrum and ants scuttle over the blackened thorns of the whistling acacia bushes.

Twenty-five years before, the wounded lioness had lurched off into these same grasslands. “I followed it with my brother and eventually we found it dead, bleeding,” says Pashiet. “People celebrated. We cut off the tail and went to each village so everyone could see you were a strong, brave man.”

Why did he kill the lion, I ask of a man who now spends much of his time persuading fellow Maasai to forego that ultimate test of manhood. “The lion tried to charge my cows,” he says. “It is shameful for a Maasai if you lose a cow. I was angry.”

For the Maasai, cattle are more or less everything. A greeting in the Maa language from which the Maasai take their name, is, “I hope your cows are well.” Traditionally, they believed that all the world’s cattle belonged to them, a conviction that inevitably led to conflict with neighbouring tribes.

The Maasai once occupied all the Great Rift Valley from modern-day central Kenya to northern Tanzania. In the early 20th century, they were evicted from swaths of territory to make way for British settler ranches. Still, Maasai self-belief is unshaken. They retain much of their culture and their numbers are rising, putting pressure on the land. For them, the world is divided into the Maasai and the Meeki - the Maasai and everybody else. Naturally, to be a Meeki is not something to shout about.