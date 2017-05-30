Zambia is a fabulous playground for those in search of the wild and wonderful. It has a wide range of delightfully decadent lodges and a diversity of habitats ranging from massive rivers and golden floodplains to iconic waterfalls and ancient, game-rich wilderness areas. There are daily flights from Johannesburg to Lusaka, the fast growing and friendly capital.

Latitude with attitude: To fly in and out of the wild places, you have to go through the capital of Lusaka, so head straight for Latitude 15, Lusaka’s hippest hotel. Set in a pleasant suburb, everything from the artworks to the appetisers is a wonderful combination of Zambian homegrown with a contemporary international twist. With funky décor, excellent dining and a convivial lounge and pool area, this is where Lusaka’s cool people hang out. Latitude 15 has just opened a seriously trendy business space next door to the hotel, called The Works which offers high speed Internet, hot-desking and bean bagging, similar to Soho Works in London, or We Work in New York. latitudehotels.com