Contemporary Wilderness may seem like an oxymoron, but not when it comes to The Highlands in Tanzania. The camp, established in 2016 by Asilia Africa, offers an authentic African getaway with a dash of contemporary design and high style.

The Highlands is remotely situated in the picturesque Ngorongoro Conservation area near the Olmoti volcano. The Ngorongoro crater, which is famous for its abundant game, including the Big Five, is a short drive away. After a day out, guests can retreat to the quirky geodesic domes, which not only add an element of modernity to the experience, but are also suited to the high altitude of the area, which can see temperatures dropping significantly at night. The domes are heated by wood-burning fires and retain the heat all through the night.

The eight elegant suites offer floor-to-canvas-ceiling bay windows, opening out to magnificent views. The interiors boast a fusion of Maasai and Scottish influences, referencing both the local community and the Scottish highlands. Cape Town interior designer Caline Williams-Wynn’s vision comes to life through fine details that include Nguni-hide ottomans, faux-fur throws, and tartan cushions.