The lodge is positioned on a 15km stretch of the Zambezi River, and guests are afforded a uniquely private and exclusive experience, which includes the option of an outside shower or bath. Despite its secluded location, the lodge is well-positioned, and guests can participate in a number of activities, including a helicopter ride over the Victoria Falls.

But the heart of this establishment lies in its community engagement. Royal Chundu exists in harmony with the surrounding villages — Mushekwa, the neighbouring agricultural village, and Muluka, the local fishing village. “We employ only people from the villages we share our home on the banks of the Zambezi with,” Aponte says.