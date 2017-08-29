BEST OUT OF TOWN PAMPER AND LUNCH It is half an hour drive to Lilayi Restaurant which offers a delicious mix of African fusion and contemporary cuisine. Their style is fresh and organic seasonal ingredients, excellent meat and a wine cellar with over 120 different wines. Their sommelier will recommend pairing options. lilayi.com

BEST PLACE FOR JEWELLERY Jewel of Africa was started over twenty years ago and remains a formidable family business specialising in exquisite gemstones and jewellery, ethically sourced and conflict free. They’ll turn your dream piece into reality. Choose from emerald, tanzanite, garnet, tourmaline, citrine. jewelofafrica.com

BEST WEEKEND ESCAPE It’s a two and a half hour flight from Lusaka plus a river crossing and then a three hour drive into Liuwa National Park, but great luxury and beauty awaits you at the newly opened five-star King Lewanika Lodge. As the rains come from Angola, so the Zambezi River waters rise and spill over onto the Liuwa flood plains in western Zambia. During the rainy season the region is flooded and inaccessible. Then as the waters recede, this glorious wilderness area reveals itself. This elegant, modern Afro chic bush camp was designed by acclaimed South African architects Silvio Rech and Lesley Carstens. Brilliant birding, astonishing views and expert rangers. timeandtide.com