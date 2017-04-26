Its presence is thanks to the strange link between the mountain kingdom of Lesotho, the green and pleasant land of England, and the planes that once defended it.

The Spitfire was unveiled shortly after Remembrance Sunday last year after being donated to the country by the Spitfire Heritage Trust based in the English county of Devon. It was donated to honour Lesotho for its role in World War 2 - 20,000 men left to fight in the war.

During the war the people also donated generously to a fund to support the war effort, part of which went to pay for 25 Spitfires which flew as the No 72 (Basutoland) Squadron. They had Sesotho names like Makesi, Moshoeshoe, and Thaba Boisu - the latter a name which had also been given to three Sopwith Camels in World War 1.