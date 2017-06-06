Mbombela/Nelspruit has gone from town to city in the last decade – and it is now a busy commercial hub and gateway to the region. To the north is the world famous Kruger National Park; to the east is Mozambique and Swaziland, to the west, some of the most industrialised regions of southern Africa. Here’s how to navigate the Mpumalanga capital:

BEST STRESS-FREE BUSINESS STAY: Definitely the stylish Francolin Lodge which, along with its sister lodge, Loerie’s Call, is luxurious and efficiently run. It’s in a quiet suburb, but close to town, and is built on top of an enormous granite boulder overlooking the Nelspruit CBD and the Lowveld beyond. There’s fast WiFi, secure parking, a chic lounge for meetings, peace and quiet and an excellent restaurant right there on the premises. francolinlodge.co.za