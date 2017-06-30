I’ve just moved back –moved home, as it were – to Johannesburg, and I’m trying to revivify my relationship with the city. What I think I am beginning to understand is that one’s love for a city is tantamount, in many respects, to one’s intimacy with it. We are wont to really love a place only once we have finally fractured the glossy veneer by which it is known to tourists, once we have found out for ourselves the important crevices their spectacle-hungry gazes overlook. It is our secret knowledge of a city’s idiosyncrasies, of the worlds-within-worlds urban labyrinths entail, that empowers us to feel of, rather than simply in, the metropolis in question.

If you’re anything short of excited to be living in Johannesburg, then it might be time to eschew your habitual haunts and reengage with the city. The best antidote to your mid-year antipathy might be to make like a tourist, and explore familiar territories with fresh eyes.