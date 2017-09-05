THE 'DO' LIST
The hotel adjoins the wonderful Pilanesberg Game Reserve, which has the Big Five. You can tag along on a rhino ear-notching exercise, where you get to join the rangers for a morning while they track down rhinos, dart them and check their health and then notch their ears.
You can also watch the experience from the helicopter - expect to pay R30,000 for a half-hour flight.
BEST TIME TO GO
It's scorching in summer and winter nights can be chilly but overall, weatherwise, North West is one of the best destinations in South Africa.
THE SERVICE
The staff are always ready with a smile.
FACILITIES
Rooms have king-size beds and large en-suite bathrooms (my favourite). All rooms have Satellite TV.
The hotel also has an executive business centre, swimming pools and shops which include The Palace Collection, Tiger's Eye, Charles Greig Jewellers. For the best outside fun, don't miss the Valley of the Waves Water Park and the Royal Bath.
RATES
Spa, Penthouses & Presidential Suites start from R3,240 per day.
BOOKINGS
See the website or call 014-557-4307.