The Palace of the Lost City
LOCATION

The newly revamped Palace of the Lost City is in the heart of Sun City in North West province.

STYLE

The enormous sable antelope fountain at the entrance is a clue of what you're in for. At the door, you can't help but feel already lost to their high, intricately painted ceilings, mosaics and zebra-hide upholstered furniture.

The rooms are luxurious and spacious.

THE EATING

We had dinner at The Grill House, which is famous for its steak - but I had salmon. Big mistake. As my fancy friends say, don't order fish at a place that serves meat.

THE 'DO' LIST

The hotel adjoins the wonderful Pilanesberg Game Reserve, which has the Big Five. You can tag along on a rhino ear-notching exercise, where you get to join the rangers for a morning while they track down rhinos, dart them and check their health and then notch their ears.

You can also watch the experience from the helicopter - expect to pay R30,000 for a half-hour flight.

BEST TIME TO GO

It's scorching in summer and winter nights can be chilly but overall, weatherwise, North West is one of the best destinations in South Africa.

THE SERVICE

The staff are always ready with a smile.

FACILITIES

Rooms have king-size beds and large en-suite bathrooms (my favourite). All rooms have Satellite TV.

The hotel also has an executive business centre, swimming pools and shops which include The Palace Collection, Tiger's Eye, Charles Greig Jewellers. For the best outside fun, don't miss the Valley of the Waves Water Park and the Royal Bath.

RATES

Spa, Penthouses & Presidential Suites start from R3,240 per day.

BOOKINGS

See the website or call 014-557-4307.

