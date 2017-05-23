XANDER FERREIRA (aka Gazelle):

Celebrated for his flamboyant stage persona, this South African visual artist and musician is known for his fusion of contemporary electronic sounds and traditional African music. His new EP has just been released and he calls his new direction “a reverse version of Paul Simon’s Graceland”, fusing African sounds with a variety of American musical styles. He has teamed up with an impressive list of musical masters such as drummer Steve Williams (De La Soul, Sade, Digable Planets) and Paul Frazier on Bass (David Byrne, Chic, Chaka Kahn, Arrested Development, Digable Planets). The new sound is best summed up by Ferreira: “a fusion of traditional South African music, Afrofunk, 60’s Pop, Soul and Psychedelic Rock accompanied by an undertone of Electronic sound”. Here’s a sample https://xanderferreira.bandcamp.com/releases

LUCIEN, 14 1st Avenue: A French bistro that attracts the who’s who of our contemporary times but also makes the best lamb chops in town. luciennyc.com