Ahead of me, I can see Hudson Yards, skyscrapers going up apace above the train tracks running out of Penn Station. From the artful new subway station there, the 7 train goes to one of my all-time favourites in New York: Grand Central. Wandering around the station’s famous main hall as commuters rush about, I can never help feeling as if I am in a movie.
Many people forget that below the main commuter hall lies a trove of eateries: splurge at least once at the iconic Oyster Bar. For the sheer New York vibe of Midtown, I head across 42nd Street to Pershing Square, a restaurant under the Park Avenue flyover. Only half a block away is the unmistakable jewel of Manhattan: The Chrysler Building.
The next choice for me is whether to go north to the “museum mile” of 5th Avenue or east across the river to the burgeoning Brooklyn, and, if it’s weekend, the Smorgasburg food market. Then again, like any aimless walker, I could leave all that for another day.