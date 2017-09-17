It’s almost impossible for anyone in magazine publishing to mention that they are putting together their September issue, without thinking back to the documentary by the same name.

Back in 2009, for the first time, Hollywood gave us an inside track on what happens in the hallowed halls of Condé Nast where Anna Wintour and her team were compiling the largest issue of American Vogue in history.

It was September 2007, the Fashion Bible was a bumper 840 pages (that record has subsequently been eclipsed), and, by the time the movie came out in 2009, the world had, ironically, been through the economic crash that plunged the financial markets into crisis.

So I, too, have had a private smile every time I have spoken about this September issue of Wanted. Certainly in size we’re nowhere near a bible of any description, but in terms of this month’s content, we are celebrating a few serious achievements in South Africa’s cultural history, and are incredibly proud about it.

In two weeks’ time, the art and fashion cognoscenti will descend on Cape Town for the opening of the Zeitz Mocaa Museum — Africa’s iconic contemporary art gallery — in the beautiful, Thomas Heatherwick-reimagined silos. Gucci is hosting the party of the year, and guests will witness the creation of an important landmark on the African cultural landscape, second to none.

But there’s more: September also sees the 10th anniversary of the FNB Joburg Art Fair —Africa’s leading contemporary art exhibition that has, over the years, played an important role in raising the profile of the continent’s contemporary artists.

The art world is having a love affair with contemporary art at the moment and we’re delighted to be part of it. For our “September issue” Wanted’s brilliant fashion director Sharon Becker and publisher Aspasia Karras have collaborated to create an astounding fashion production, working with some of Africa’s top photographic artists. Enjoy our contribution to what is officially art month in South Africa!