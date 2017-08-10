Situated in the beautifully revamped original cellar of Boschendal’s Manor House, the focus at The Werf Restaurant is on contemporary farm to table dining using the finest local, seasonal and ethically-sourced ingredients. Expect fragrant fermented breads, slow-roasted ribs and brisket sourced from the herd of Angus cattle on the farm, or house-smoked trout, pasture-reared poultry and desserts you’ll still be dreaming about months later.

A warm and characterful space, it feels more like walking into a welcoming home buzzing with life rather than a fine dining establishment. As you enter, there’s a workspace immediately on your left where a team is preparing and just behind them, an open door to the kitchen - in which a dedicated team of chefs work – all dedicated to Christiaan’s vision.

It’s a vision I’m quickly introduced to first-hand. Before I can even sit, Christiaan’s palpable passion has made little work of introductory formalities and paved the way for more focused conversation.

Zealous about ‘farm to table dining’ rather than fine dining, Christiaan also believes in ‘top to tails’ sustainable farming and dining, in which nothing goes to waste.

“Not everyone gets it, but we’re clear on our mission to source local ingredients which have been organically farmed,” he shares.