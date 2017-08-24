With the 2014 Reserve Cabernet opening up beautifully in the glass on the table, I’ve no choice but to agree. The trademark elegance and finesse so consistently expressed over the past 20 vintages is a perfect partner to the succulent Wagyu beef served from the restaurant’s rare herd of Wagyu cattle. Already delicious in its youth, we all agree that this wine will only start peaking after 10 to 12 years from vintage.
While Etienne brings perspective, experience and wisdom to the fold, Christo displays a serious and gritty determination to ensure the integrity and purity of their wines continues for a long time yet.
“When it comes to my winemaking philosophy, I try to keep it simple, interfere as little as possible and let the grapes do the talking.” Christo continues, “I also enjoy the diversity of skill required in the winery - blending requires a great deal of concentration and attention to detail. It’s a great leveler.”
With little time to waste, father and son soon head back to the business of building an ultra-premium red wine brand. I hit the road back to Cape Town, trying to head off the fast approaching storm while contemplating what inspires good people like the Le Riches to continue to push the boundaries and set new standards despite the deluge of average so many often settle for. Perhaps it’s in the genes.