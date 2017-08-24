It’s late August and thankfully, another cold front is approaching the thirsty Cape as I arrive at the home of Le Riche Wines in Stellenbosch. In paradox to the tangible calm before the storm, I’m met by the enigmatic driving force behind the Le Riche brand, Etienne Le Riche himself, surrounded by the happy chaos of lively grandchildren.

As one of the founding members of the Cape Winemakers Guild, celebrated winemaker at Rustenberg for over 20 years and twice named John Platter’s Winemaker of the Year, Etienne is as layered as the wines he creates… at once reserved, yet confident, careful to speak, quick to listen, always warm and reassuringly welcoming.

As I’m soon to discover, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Joined by his son and Le Riche’s resident winemaker, Christo, we soon escape family life and head off to 96 Winery Rd to enjoy a hearty meal accompanied by a seriously arresting red.