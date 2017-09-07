Yet seasons come and go (as any winemaker will tell you), and Miles is currently transitioning his responsibilities to the new winemaker, Stuart Botha, formerly of Eagles’ Nest in Constantia.

In true Tokara style, the handover from old to new winemaker will be anything but hurried – with both Stuart and Miles working together until after the 2018 harvest. Tokara GM, Karl Lambour explains, “Miles has got 18 years of knowledge shored up in his brain, and even though everything is recorded, it’s his intuition and hands-on experience which needs to be transferred to Stuart. What’s important for Tokara is a sense of continuity and we found that in Stuart. He possesses a similar character to Miles - in his constant pursuit of perfection.”

Stuart says that his philosophy is to express terroir with as little intervention as possible. Explaining why he is the happiest he has ever been, he tells how he became a winemaker so he could be outdoors, and be challenged creatively in an art form where the journey of learning is never complete.

Indeed, in the words of Robert Mondavi, “Making good wine is a skill, but making great wine is an art.”

Almost 25 years in, Tokara looks set to continue showcasing inspiring works of art, in all of its multi-faceted forms…