Marianne Fassler was, frankly, looking wan. The famous electric russet dreadlocks were tinged with deep blue around the face. The dye will wash out, of course. She was slightly slumped in the leopard print-upholstered chair. No makeup. Comfortable clothes. A million pink balloons to wade through before hitting the stairs.

The night before, Leopard Frock had rocked into the small hours of the morning. Impossibly long-limbed models did their thing in hand-beaded, hand-crafted, hand-embroidered, hand-cut Fassler clothes, all beneath the light of a March moon.

You don’t need an excuse to throw a party, but this one was a celebration of 40 years of the iconic Marianne Fassler brand — and the opening of her archive in a newly built addition to the Leopard Frock shop, dressing spaces, and workroom, where some of the most industrious and skilled assistants turn out clothes so distinctive they could not be confused with anyone else’s.

Walk through everything, navigate the balloons from the night before, and look up. There’s the archive, one side open to everything below, its walls painted a deep moody blue — perfect for showing off the clothes that hang like memories along two walls. They will be changed regularly, because a lot of clothes comprise 40 years of history. Until now, they’ve been crowding out a bedroom, leaving an indefinable perfume.