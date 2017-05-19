When did Rendezvous start? We started six years ago with a small exhibition in Johannesburg with only five brands. Nala Swiss is a pioneer exhibition firm that owns and manages the Rendezvous platform with offices in London, Zurich and Johannesburg.

When does the winter Rendezvous in Johannesburg take place? On 24th June 2017.

What inspired the launch of a “by invitation only” luxury exhibition? It’s hard to believe, but there are more US dollar-millionaires in Africa than there are in Russia. Most of these people are well travelled and have very discerning taste. While they have access to mass-market luxury brands, many of the most exclusive ones are still only available overseas. Rendezvous brings these premium brands and services to the high net worth individuals in Africa.

In which countries do you host the event? We very much focus on the sub-Saharan, African boom regions, with our flagship editions taking place in South Africa and Nigeria. Smaller editions take place in Kenya and Angola. Outside of Africa, we host Rendezvous in London and Dubai.

What is the mix of the exhibitors at Rendezvous and what type of experience can guests expect? Our platform is a unique fusion of an interactive exhibition and a temporary pop-up shopping experience. We have exhibitors from luxury sectors such as automotive, fashion, jewellery, fragrance and spirits, as well as more unexpected services, such as a health concierge or services facilitating global citizenship and meaningful, money-can’t-buy experiences.