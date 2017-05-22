Can you tell us about your production process? Where do you source materials and how do you manufacture your designs? As my own collection is a small series and tailor-made collection I work with tailors in Switzerland.

Materials for this collection come from Switzerland - or special fabrics and materials are brought from travels abroad. The fantastic thing about this collection is that it includes unique pieces. This allows me to be creative on a high level.

The designs for this collection are developed with pattern makers and crafts people I work with.

For production of clients I work with international mills all over the world. A very important thing is to know the production level of the company well and to have a good relationship with the producers. The volumes and details are either developed with pattern makers or direct with the company.

Who do you design for, and what are your thoughts on how people engage with your designs? I work for various clients, from fashion brands to interior houses, from retail houses to art museums, from banks to business hubs.

You also do not show your designs conventionally. Can you tell us a bit about the spaces where people get to engage with your designs? Important to me is the context in which I show my work. When I moved to Switzerland I decided to place the collection in an art gallery. The way the clothes interact with the art in the exhibition is extraordinary.

Can you tell us a bit about the Mode Suisse collective that you are part of? Mode Suisse is an industry platform promoting collaboration between fashion designers, fashion schools, the textile industry, the retail market, media and other related industry players. My position at Mode Suisse is more in the background - a consulting one. As Switzerland is still new in the fashion industry it offers a void and space. That is probably one of the reasons why Vêtements decided to move their office and studio to Zurich.

You visited South Africa recently. What was your experience of the fashion and design scene in both Johannesburg and Cape Town? I was overwhelmed by the out of the box way creatives work in South Africa. People just do things without hesitation; especially young creatives always find ways of expressing themselves through art, design, music.

Johannesburg was interesting in terms of fashion designers. Designers develop their own language and do not try to look like well-known brands. Cape Town was impressive when it came to craftspeople and institutions. It is a fantastic atmosphere to work creatively.

Which creatives or creative platforms are currently on your radar? I had the chance to visit Design Indaba this year and found it fantastic as I returned inspired and filled with innovative, critical and socially relevant new thoughts about design and my own work. We need platforms like these to get content back to our designs - at least in the western world.