What sparked your interest in jewellery design? It was the weirdest thing I could do that still had an academic bent.

What three words best describe your latest collection? TOKYO is architectural, detailed & clean.

What has been the highlight of your career so far? Apart from this interview, meeting Queen Liz at Buck P, no less than twice!

What are your favourite trends for the season? Cheeky and lighthearted diamonds: earrings worn as mismatched pairs or multiple studs worn at once.

What are you currently obsessed with? You mean besides my boyfriend?

If I wasn't afraid, I would… I don’t think Forrest Gump was afraid so I just keep on going!

If you could invite any five people for dinner, living or dead, who would they be? I probably wouldn’t invite five people as I have a thing about dining with only four, so that takes it down to three. So they would probably be Edward Jenner, Isaac Newton and Richard Burton.

Which celebrity would you like to have in your inner circle? Snoop Dogg.

What's one thing you've done this year that you've never done before? Build a house and fit out a brand new store, simultaneously.