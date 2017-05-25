What sparked your interest in jewellery design? It was the weirdest thing I could do that still had an academic bent.

What three words best describe your latest collection? TOKYO is architectural, detailed & clean.

What has been the highlight of your career so far? Apart from this interview, meeting Queen Liz at Buck P, no less than twice!

What are your favourite trends for the season? Cheeky and lighthearted diamonds: earrings worn as mismatched pairs or multiple studs worn at once.

What are you currently obsessed with? You mean besides my boyfriend?

If I wasn't afraid, I would… I don’t think Forrest Gump was afraid so I just keep on going!

If you could invite any five people for dinner, living or dead, who would they be? I probably wouldn’t invite five people as I have a thing about dining with only four, so that takes it down to three. So they would probably be Edward Jenner, Isaac Newton and Richard Burton.

Which celebrity would you like to have in your inner circle? Snoop Dogg.

What's one thing you've done this year that you've never done before? Build a house and fit out a brand new store, simultaneously.

If you had one day left to live, how would you spend it? Hitting the open road with my kids and boyfriend in our Winnebago.

You're on death row. What's your last meal? Our home made chilli sauce, crackers and really good cheese.

If you could wear one designer every day for the next decade, who would it be? Off-White.

Who would play you in your biopic? Uma Thurman

Which three albums changed your life? Anything by The Smiths – the only band whose songs I ever knew the lyrics to.  Everything else I make up lyrics for.

Signature drink? Martini, dirty.

Favourite item in your wardrobe? At the moment, my unicorn rainbow stole by KLûK CGDT.

Who is someone to watch on the jewellery design scene? For me there is only one and that’s Solange Azagury-Partridge. She takes risks and confidently so. She’s radical!

What's next for 2017? Staff in knee guards and roller-skates, like Xanadu. And more martini’s.

