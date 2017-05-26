What makes Nàdurra Peated Whisky different? The Nàdurra Range is the natural range of Glenlivet, which strives to return whisky to its most natural form: straight from the casket. In honor of those old school ways of serving and making whisky we introduced the Nàdurra Peated. What makes it different is that unlike other peated whiskies we don’t use peat to dry out our barley, instead we first place the distilled whisky in Bourbon barrels until it is properly aged and then, when it has rested for a period of between three and thirty-six months, it goes into barrels previously occupied by peated whisky. What you’re left with is a very subtle smokiness, signature to the Glenlivet style, allowing every note to be smooth.

It is this smokiness that makes peated whisky famously not for everyone, how do you suggest we conquer its flavours? You will always have palettes that want that smokiness and others that prefer fruitiness or spiciness. With whisky in general, it takes some getting used to, it’s a love or hate type of relationship - but it is worth it.

With peated whisky you should always have your whisky with some water. When you add room temperature water it will dilute the alcohol, not the flavours, helping to bring out the fruitiness of the whisky. But it’s just a dash of water, maybe one part water to one part whisky.

What other flavours threaded through the smoke should our readers be looking out for in the Nàdurra Peated? Because it is a cross blend whisky it will be very creamy; the body and the mouth flavors tend to be very creamy as well as the finish. You will still get subtle hints of smokiness from the peated barrels but because of the Bourbon barrels you also get hints of vanilla and tropical fruit.

What sets the whisky experience apart from any other spirit? The whole sensory experience of drinking whisky is why I enjoy it more than other spirits. Whisky is a much more elegant experience and that’s what I enjoy.