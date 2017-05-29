When chef Gregory Czarnecki speaks about his life, a certain phrase pops up in conversation more than most: “I packed up my life into two big suitcases.”

The Frenchman who arrived on South African soil eight years ago with said bags eventually made his way to the bunker-like establishment nestled in the hills of the Waterkloof Wine Estate and has been plating his way up the best restaurant charts ever since. But this was not the first big trip taken by the “Picasso of the plate” in following his dream as a chef. In fact, it is one of many that started in his teens.

The first trip Greg Czarnecki took was when he was 15 days old and his parents moved to Sweden, only to move again a few months later in what would become the first of many trips to South Africa. Due to the nature of his father’s job – that sometimes involved steel factories in Saldana – Czarnecki had lived in a total of 19 countries by the time he was 17, spending eight months to a year in each place as he home schooled himself and soaked up the food and culture.

“When you’re in Mexico you eat and you learn how to cook like them; and then we landed up for a year in China seeing how they do their thing; and then lived for a year in India; so I have been exposed to a lot,” Czarnecki reminisces. “The amazing thing about food is the fact that you can take the same ingredients and prepare them in so many different ways. I think that fact made a big impact on my deciding to be a chef.”

When not diving into the local food scene, Czarnecki enjoys traditional French flavours: Big, rich homemade meals made with fresh ingredients such as his favourite duck a l’orange. He still gets excited when he speaks about his mother’s take on duck confit in orange juices sitting on a bed of flapjacks laced with saltanas. He insists that try as he might he still can’t make it as well as she can.

“There is a specific trick, I don’t know if it’s watching TV while she is cooking or what, but I can’t get it.”